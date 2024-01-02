Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Marbella
112 incident

The accident happened on the A-7103 road, in the early hours of this Tuesday morning

SUR

Malaga

Tuesday, 2 January 2024, 10:37

A motorcyclist, whose identity has not yet been revealed, died early this Tuesday morning (2 January) in a traffic accident in Ojén, near Marbella, according to the Emergencias 112 Andalucía emergency services control room.

The incident happened on the A-7103 road at around 3.45am, when several callers alerted the 112 coordination centre of a motorcyclist involved in an accident on the A-7103 road at kilometre 6, with no other vehicles believed to be involved.

Guardia Civil traffic police, Local Police and 061 health services all rushed to the scene, but nothing could be done to save the life of the biker.

