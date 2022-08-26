The most expensive house on the market in Spain is on the Costa del Sol and it will set you back a cool 34 million euros According to the Idealista property portal, seven of the Top Ten priciest luxury properties for sale in the country are located in Malaga province

A luxury mansion in La Zagaleta, in Benahavís, with a value of 34 million euros is the most expensive home on the market in Spain, according to a report prepared by the Idealista property portal which includes the most expensive homes in the country currently on the market. Of the ten in question, seven are located in Malaga province.

The mansion in La Zagaleta is located on a plot of 6,800 square metres, with 16 bedrooms, a garage for 15 vehicles, spa, sauna, massage room and even a hairdressing salon. It also boasts a 20-metre heated indoor pool and a 25-metre outdoor pool.

On the same residential development in La Zagaleta, is another villa set on a plot of 8,000 square metres. Spread over 3,000 sq m this property has 11 bedrooms, an infinity swimming pool, bowling alley and cinema room. This second most-expensive property in Spain is for sale for 29 million euros.

The next two houses in the ranking are located in Marbella. The Villa Olympus, on sale for 27.5 million euros, is a spectacular residence located in Cascada de Camoján, one of the most prestigious private communities in Marbella. The house has nine "luxurious" bedrooms, a spa, gym, sauna and many other amenities.

Meanwhile, on the Marbella beachfront, is the fourth most expensive house for sale on Idealista. Spread over 2,000 square metres, it features a large swimming pool, a Japanese-style garden and even a waterfall. It is on sale for 25 million euros.

In fifth place, in Port d'Andratx, Mallorca, is a six-bedroom villa. This new construction is on sale for 24.9 million euros. It has a 25-metre swimming pool, gym, sauna and an exclusive heliport.

The ranking is completed by another five properties, which are all located on the Costa del Sol or the Balearic Islands. The cheapest one has a price tag of 21 million euros, and is found in Calvià, Mallorca.

The ranking list also includes the most expensive house in each autonomous region in Spain, with La Rioja being the region with the cheapest luxury home, worth 2.9 million euros.

In third place, behind Andalucía and the Balearic Islands, is Catalonia, whose most expensive home is in the Barcelona municipality of Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, with a price of 19 million euros.

The Community of Madrid is in fourth place, with Pozuelo de Alarcón being the municipality with the most expensive home, valued at 14 million euros.