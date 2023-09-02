Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

@Plan_INFOCA
Helicopters, planes and more than 100 specialists tackle major wildfire in Benahavís on the Costa del Sol
112 incident

The forest fire is still blazing in the Montemayor area this Saturday afternoon, according to the Infoca firefighting brigade

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Saturday, 2 September 2023, 18:16

The Junta de Andalucía's forest fire fighting brigade (Infoca) has been working since this Saturday afternoon (2 September) to extinguish a fire in the Costa del Sol municipality of Benahavís, near Marbella.

The blaze, active since shortly before three o'clock, originated in the Montemayor area.

At the moment, there is a firefighting deployment made up of two ground loading aircraft, a coordination aircraft, a Super-Puma helicopter, two semi-heavy helicopters, a light helicopter, a command helicopter, ten groups of forest firefighters (around a hundred people), two BRICA units (reinforcement firefighting brigade), three TOP (operations technicians), one GREMAF units, two environmental agents, two BIIF operatives (forest fire investigation brigade) and five fire engines.

Plan Infoca's official X (Twitter) account, has reported the ACO-08 coordination plane has already left Seville airport heading towards the source of the fire to carry out the aerial coordination of the firefighting resources.

