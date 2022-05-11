Moraga boats return to the beaches of Marbella and San Pedro Alcántara The dug-out vessels, which are used for beach barbeques and bonfires, were removed at the start of the pandemic

Following requests from residents and local associations, the Moraga boats that are used for barbeques and bonfires on beaches of Marbella and San Pedro Alcántara, have been reinstated, having been withdrawn at the start of the pandemic. "They are the same points as before and the same number of boats," explained María Victoria Martín-Lomeña, the town hall’s director of environment.

"What we have done is to rearrange them and we are preparing additional beach equipment. Picnic tables are going to be installed and the spaces are going to be marked out with posts and ropes to establish the specific space for the boats," she explained.

“Everything will remain the same as in the years before the pandemic, and it will be possible to book online,” Martín-Lomeña went on to explain. "Once requested, availability is checked, the space is allocated and the user's reservation is confirmed," she said. As before, "at the time of confirmation, the person making the booking has to provide their ID card and the number of people attending," she added.

Free of charge

Reservations are free of charge and can be made using an online form which is available on the town hall website and should be emailed to the environmental department (actividades.medioambiente@marbella.es).

There are 45 ‘moragas’ areas, distributed on the beaches of La Salida in San Pedro Alcántara, El Rodeíto in Nueva Andalucía, El Cable in Marbella and La Víbora in Las Chapas.