Urgent appeal for 28-year-old last seen in Marbella almost two weeks ago

The disappearance of a 28-year-old man in Marbella has prompted police to launch a search operation. His name is Nicolás and his family and friends have not heard from him since 10 November, when he was last seen. Since then, social media has been filled with messages from acquaintances and relatives appealing for any information about his whereabouts.

The young man, who is originally from Colombia, is well known in Marbella, where he has been working in a churros shop. Concern over the lack of news has led his family to travel from Colombia to Marbella in the hope of finding him.

The national centre for missing persons (CNDES) has issued an alert in case someone knows where he might be or has seen him. According to the description, Nicolás is 1.65 metres tall, weighs between 60 and 65 kilos and is of normal build. The young man has short brown hair and several tattoos on both arms.

The collaboration of the public can be key in this type of case. If anyone knows where Nicolás is or has any information that could help to locate him, please contact the National Police on 091, the emergency services on 112 or the association SOS Desaparecidos on 868 28 67 26.