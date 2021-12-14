Mirador de Cabopino: invest in quality of life

Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 17:39

Between Fuengirola and Marbella, close by the beaches of Cabopino and Calahonda, there lies an outstanding opportunity to invest in a group of four newly built detached-villas. Move in to enjoy a spacious interior with a built surface area of 635 square metres, and 130 square metres of terraces offering spectacular views over the Mediterranean Sea… standing on a plot of 870 square metres of land, with a private swimming pool up to 10 metres in length.

This is Cabopino, a unique location on the Costa del Sol. The immediate surroundings feature verdant, pine-clad mountains to enjoy the natural world, an outstanding marina, beaches with environmental reserve status, such as the Dunas de Artola and the footpath leading to the Torre de los Ladrones, a former military defensive tower declared a Site of Cultural Interest.

This is the magical setting for Mirador de Cabopino, a new-build property development marketed by GILMAR Real Estate which stands out for high quality specifications that will dazzle you before you even step inside one of these five-bedroom homes. The front door, a high-security wood design, opens onto an interior revealing painstaking attention to detail, with flooring in large-format ceramic tiles in the living room, kitchen and bathrooms.

The doors to each room are lacquered in white, with concealed fittings. And so you can enjoy the distinctive light that the Costa del Sol has to offer all year round throughout the interior, the house is surrounded by large picture windows with matte-painted aluminium frames, thermal break and Climalit double-glazing. Underfloor heating is the obvious choice here, each room fitted with its own separate thermostat.

All the rooms are spacious: the living room measures 97 square metres, combined with an open-plan 20 m2 kitchen. The guest bedroom covers 22 m2, and includes a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom. Lastly, a spectacular porch allows you to revel in the warm climate of this privileged part of the Mediterranean coastline.

An original suspended stairway leads to the first floor, with oak flooring lending the required warmth to the three en-suite bedrooms, where it is a joy to wake up to spectacular views of the 18-hole Cabopino Golf Club course which surrounds this group of villas. Another key feature of the upper floor is a 76 m2 wooden-floored terrace, where you can bask in the good fortune of living in a home with unique views of the Mediterranean.

The basement contains an 18 m2 service bedroom, a 33 m2 patio, a 12 m2 storage room and the technical installations room, to finish off each of these four villas, designed to ensure that their lucky owners feel the joy of having found the house of their dreams, every single day.

The natural materials, build-quality and security convey a sensation of comfort and luxury… The pleasure of living surrounded by the peace and quiet of the countryside, but just a few minutes from all amenities.

The professional team at GILMAR Real Estate guarantee the dependability and experience of a company dating back 38 years, and will assist you throughout the process to ensure a successful purchase. You can contact GILMAR Marbella by phone on 952 86 13 41, or at: marbella@gilmar.es.