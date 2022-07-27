Minister rejects invitation to 'see for herself' state of Marbella's beaches and promenade Mayor Ángeles Muñoz has written numerous letters about the situation of the coastline; both the beaches, ravaged every year by storms, and the promenade - one of the town's great tourist draws

For a number of weeks now, every Monday, the mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz has written an invitation to the Minister for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, so that she can see for herself the situation of Marbella's coastline.

This Monday, 25 July, spokesperson for Marbella town hall, Félix Romero, said that in a reply from the director for the Ministry, Amparo Fernández, urges the town hall to "correct the situation created" along the promenade, which was built in the 1990s, from Venus beach to Punta El Ancón, which would mean narrowing it in some sections.

The response goes on to say: "This ministry is fully aware of the situation of your municipality’s coastline, which suffers the same problems of erosion and vulnerability due to the effects of climate change as the rest of the Spanish coastline, aggravated, in this case, by the encroachment of infrastructures that undermine its strength and resilience.”

It continues: "Among these infrastructures, the promenade that runs between Venus beach and El Ancón point stands out, illegally executed by the town hall in the 1990s, which led to a fine of 1.2 million euros, confirmed by a Supreme Court ruling, with the town hall being obliged to correct the situation created by this infringement; an obligation which, as far as we know, has still not been fulfilled.”

"Disheartening"

Romero, described the central government's reply as "inappropriate" because it came from the Cabinet director and not from the minister, to whom the letter was addressed, and said its content as "disheartening".

Muñoz has replied to the letter regretting that the minister “did not respond to the invitation to visit our town and see for themself the real situation of our coastline; both the beaches, ravaged every year by storms and our promenade, one of our great tourist attractions and infrastructures of general interest".

She went on to say, "I read with concern that the environmental impact reports have still not been resolved despite the fact that the town hall and the people of Marbella have called on your ministry to urgently process these files to speed up the execution of the breakwaters.”