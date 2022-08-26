Honorary citizen of Marbella Mari Paz Ametller dies The biology teacher and an important figure in the social and cultural life of the town has lost her battle with leukaemia

The Teatro Ciudad de Marbella on 28 May was one of the last occasions on which Mari Paz Ametller, who died on Wednesday 24 August in Malaga after months of battling leukaemia, was seen in public. She had been in hospital awaiting a bone marrow transplant.

On 28 May Mari Paz was then named, along with other prominent Marbella residents, Honorary Citizen of Marbella. The Mayor Ángeles Muñoz then referred to all of them as "people who make a difference".

Mari Paz shared her life with her husband Santiago Domínguez, the owner of the famous seafood restaurant on Marbella’s promenade, but also with several generations of students who attended her classes at the Río Verde secondary school.

Civic life

On Thursday she had an appointment for a chemotherapy session and she was also due to receive a bone marrow transplant, but at the last minute the compatible donor backed out.

Proud of her town, Mari Paz was always involved in civic life and was dedicated to charity work in the Bastiano Bergese Foundation for the Fight against Cancer as well as the Rotary Club. But it was her work as a teacher that she will really be remembered for.

According to Jesús Capel, the current director of the Río Verde secondary school, who was secretary at the time when Mari Paz taught biology and geology, said "She was an excellent teacher, very much loved. She was very involved with the students, not only for her academic training, but also personally. Many have continued their university studies thanks to her. She was always involved in any activity or any initiative of the school. She was a good teacher and a good person. She left a great mark among her colleagues, because she was there practically from the foundation of the school, but also among the students".

Condolences

Capel added that the school's Instagram is being used by Mari Paz's former pupils, "who leave their condolences and respect as a beautiful epitaph for their beloved teacher". The Gastronomic Academy of Marbella, with which she was also involved, announced yesterday morning to all its members that Mari Paz Ametller had passed away.

Mari Paz’s funeral took place today, Friday 26 August, at 11am at Marbella’s Encarnación church.