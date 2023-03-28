Marbella’s streets to be filled with poetry From the Río Verde Roman villa to the Fernando Alcalá Library, as well as bars and schools will be filled with poetry during the Marpoética festival

"I know nothing in the world that has as much power as a word". This phrase by Emily Dickinson will be the motto of the sixth Marpoética poetry event, which this year runs from Thursday 13 April.

From the Río Verde Roman villa to the Fernando Alcalá Library, as well as bars and schools will be filled with poetry. Well-known Spanish poets including Fernando Aramburu, Miren Agur Meabe, Ángeles Mora, Aurora Luque, Juan Carlos Mestre, Marta Sanz and Alejandro Simón Partal are among the 40 poets featuring in the two-week event.

Marbella’s cultural director, Carmen Díaz described the event as “important and powerful” and “Serves as a reflection on the power of the word".

Three recent winners of Spain’s national poetry prize will open the event on the evening of 13 April Ángeles Mora, who won in 2016 and just a few weeks ago won the Andalucía de la Crítica for her book 'Soñar bicicletas'; Miren Agur Meabe, who won in 2021 and became the first author to do so with a work in Basque; and Aurora Luque, who won the National Poetry Prize in 2022 and is one of the great Andalusian poets of the 21st century. The opening gala will finish with a performance by the singer La Bien Querida.

Educational programme

This year the writer Javier Vicedo has taken over as director after Antonio Lucas stepped down after five years in the job. Leading names such as the Spanish writers Juan Carlos Mestre, Pol Guasch, Chus Pato, Marta Sanz, Alejandro Simón Partal, María Belmonte and Teresa Soto will be taking part, along with the Mexican Elisa Díaz Castelo, the Colombian María Gómez Lara, the publishers Manuel Borrás and Carlos Rod and the painter José María Sicilia, among many others.

Closing

The closing event, on 27 April, will feature the San Sebastian novelist and poet Fernando Aramburu, author of highly successful novels such as 'Los peces de la amargura', 'Patria' or 'Los vencejos'. This will be followed by a performance by the Sevillian flamenco and jazz pianist David Peña 'Dorantes'.

The Palabra del Mar cycle, dedicated to young Spanish poetry, will be coordinated on this occasion by the Mallorcan writer Carla Nyman. Aida González Rossi, Andrea Sofía Crespo, Jorge and Pablo Velasco Baleriola, Rocío Simón and Andrea Abello, among others, will be featured in this section.

Marpoética will also be running its educational programmes for primary and secondary schools, coordinated by the Marbella writer Alejandro Pedregosa. There will be a poetry competition for school children and exhibitions including one by Francisco Gutiérrez in the Hospital Real de la Misericordia.