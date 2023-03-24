Marbella’s new skatepark aims to be one of best in Andalucía The facility will have three different sized bowls and other features that will also make it suitable for BMX, rollerblade and scooter users

Work on the construction of Marbella's new skatepark is under way and the 5,200 square metre site in Trapiche Norte was visited by BMX world champion Rubén Alcántara on Tuesday this week. The top stunt rider has been an advisor on the design of the sports facility, where the municipal tow-truck depot was located.

Alcántara was accompanied by the mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, who said that the project, costing 800,000 euros, would take eight months to complete. Alcántara said that it "will be the most complete park in Andalucía" as "it will have three bowls of different sizes with one for beginners, another for intermediate level and the last a more professional one". Having features such as handrails and pyramid-type ramps, it will be suitable for BMX, rollerblade and scooter users in addition to skateboarders.