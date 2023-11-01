Marbella's Low Emission Zone comes into effect, but without fines

Andrea Jiménez Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

Marbella town hall approved the implementation of a Low Emission Zone at its council meeting last Friday 27 October. The measure has come into force provisionally and without fines, as explained by the town hall spokesperson, Félix Romero.

Romero reminded that the provisional areas for the scheme are the same areas of the historic centres of Marbella and San Pedro that are already restricted to traffic.

During the meeting, the town hall also approved a request to Spain’s central government to resume the project to create a third lane for traffic between San Pedro and Puerto Banús and the use of the building annexed to the Costa del Sol Hospital as a residence for doctors.

Fight against climate change

The Low Emission Zone in Marbella and San Pedro is “provisional” and depends on the results of a study to measure air quality and the development of the relevant bylaw next year. This measure is "a legal obligation that has good intentions” in the fight against climate change, “but has a very complicated practical application", said Romero.

The councillor explained that initially drivers will be informed that they have committed an offence but will not be fined. He added that an information campaign is to be put into place with residents, groups and political parties "to reach a consensus on whether or not to extend it" with the aim of “generating social awareness so that citizens can change their transport habits of their own accord”.

At the same meeting councillors unanimously agreed to ask the central government to allow the use of the building attached to the Hospital Universitario Costa del Sol as a nursing school and residential centre for health professionals and to provide social support for patients' families.

Mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz pointed out that the project would be included in the General Municipal Development Plan. "It would be regrettable if we had to demolish this building when we can give it the employment we so badly need," she added.

Second most congested point in Malaga province

The town hall also unanimously agreed to urge the national government to resume the project to improve the A-7 motorway with the creation of a third lane between Puerto Banús and San Pedro Alcántara. The deputy mayor of San Pedro, Javier García, said that this is "one of the town's biggest problems". He indicated that the stretch that runs between kilometres 171.1 and 174.9 "is the second most congested point of the province’s entire road network”, with an average of 100,000 vehicles using it every day.

Additionally the proposal to award medals and congratulations to the Civil Protection volunteer group was unanimously approved. Muñoz highlighted "the commitment, effort and work that have always been the hallmark of this group of volunteers" and added, “They represent the best values of society and contribute to the progress of Marbella.”