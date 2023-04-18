Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A meeting was held last Friday aimed at the foreign population in the Las Chapas area of Marbella SUR
Marbella wants to make life easier for its foreign residents

A meeting was held in the Las Chapas area of the town last week, where half of the population is not Spanish

David Lerma

Marbella

Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 19:42

Compartir

Mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz chaired a meeting in the Las Chapas area of the town last Friday, 14 April, aimed at the 6,500 foreign residents who make up 50 per cent of its population.

During the meeting Muñoz stressed the importance of "knowing the requirements, obligations and rights that a person acquires once they are registered" with the town hall.

More than a hundred foreign residents attended the meeting, during which the mayor informed them about developments in taxation and other matters of interest to the community.

"Many of them perhaps do not understand things very well and confuse the issue of taxation with that of registration and, for this reason, this type of event is carried out periodically by the foreigners’ department," said Muñoz, who was accompanied by the councillor for Foreign Residents, Remedios Bocanegra, and the councillor for Las Chapas, Carlos Alcalá.

Muñoz explained that "the town hall, together with the Junta de Andalucía, set up a programme to increase the census, with additional staff to provide information on this matter”. She went on to say that as a result of the programme, “we have ten per cent more new citizens who have decided to register in our town in the last four years".

During the meeting, Inmaculada Domecq, a lawyer from the firm UHY Fay & Co, also answered questions raised regarding taxation and other issues, such as Brexit and the tax on wealth approved a few months ago by Spain’s central government.

