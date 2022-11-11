Marbella wants to join the 15-minute club with basic services within an easy walk

Councillors are aiming to make Marbella a friendlier and more environmentally sustainable town, The new, draft town plan - the PGOM - outlines the desire to become a so-called 15-minute town - an urban model that aims to offer basic services within a radius of a quarter of an hour on foot. It also includes the need to improve connections between residential developments, with the creation of new roads and the promotion of cycle and pedestrian lanes where residential uses coexist with commercial and leisure uses.