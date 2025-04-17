Marbella town hall to train street cat feeders and issue them with licences

María Albarral Marbella Thursday, 17 April 2025, 07:56 Compartir

Marbella town hall has approved a new management programme for cat colonies in the municipality that will control the feeding and protection of the animals. "Although there are many people who are feeding abandoned cats in certain areas, from now on this activity will be regulated," councillor for health, Alejandro González, said on Tuesday 15 April after the programme was approved during a council meeting.

From now on volunteers who want to feed the cats will have to submit an application form which will be available from Wednesday 23 April on the town hall website and in all citizen services offices. The form will consist of a declaration of responsibility. Volunteers must be over 18, be registered on the town hall's 'padrón' (census) and must commit to feeding the cats as stipulated by the town hall. "We ask that it be dry food and that hygiene is maintained," said González, who added that the application must be accompanied by a photocopy of an ID card.

Training

The people who apply to be a volunteer will be required to attend a training session before being issued a licence. "We have an evaluation committee with the collaborators who will be the link between the town hall and the feeders, who are Silvia Zamora (who has been carrying out this task for quite some time) and Bettina Pietsch, president of Triple A, with whom we have also carried out this programme," the councillor explained.

He went on to ask "interested parties to locate the point where they usually feed the animals on the map of Marbella" and explained that the town hall's health department "will supervise whether this location complies with the law and with a series of requirements".

He also explained that the activity cannot be carried out in private areas (except with the authorisation of a residents' association) or at the entrance of schools or parks.

"If necessary, new sites will be found and, once the colony is authorised, two people will be appointed (owner and substitute) who will be responsible for feeding the cats. They will receive an official card with their photo, name and a QR code that leads to the decree signed by the town hall," González explained.

The town hall has been working for years on the management of abandoned animals, applying the CER (Control, Sterilisation and Return) system, together with Triple A animal shelter, with whom the town hall has an annual agreement for the amount of 100,000 euros.