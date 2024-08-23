Marbella town hall takes back control of underground car park

María Albarral Marbella Friday, 23 August 2024, 16:29 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Marbella town hall has taken back direct control of the Los Cipreses underground car park, located on Calle Jacinto Benavente, close to the Piruli roundabout.

It comes after a long-running dispute with the private operator which allegedly owes about 600,000 euros in licence fees.