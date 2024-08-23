Marbella town hall takes back control of underground car park

Motoring
María Albarral
Marbella
Friday, 23 August 2024, 16:29
Marbella town hall has taken back direct control of the Los Cipreses underground car park, located on Calle Jacinto Benavente, close to the Piruli roundabout.
It comes after a long-running dispute with the private operator which allegedly owes about 600,000 euros in licence fees.
