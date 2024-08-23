Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Los Cipreses car park. J. C. Domínguez
Marbella town hall takes back control of underground car park
Motoring

Marbella town hall takes back control of underground car park

The move follows a long-running legal dispute with the private operator

María Albarral

Marbella

Friday, 23 August 2024, 16:29

Opciones para compartir

Marbella town hall has taken back direct control of the Los Cipreses underground car park, located on Calle Jacinto Benavente, close to the Piruli roundabout.

It comes after a long-running dispute with the private operator which allegedly owes about 600,000 euros in licence fees.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Renovation of central Fuengirola street to improve quality of life of residents will begin soon
  2. 2 Tension rises in Mijas between donkey taxi owners and animal rights protesters
  3. 3 Decree 31/2024: a significant step forward in regulating tourism in Andalucía
  4. 4 Step up for free fast-track sevillanas dance course in lead up to Fuengirola fair
  5. 5 Vuelta a España pro cycle race gets unexpected new leader on its return to Andalucía
  6. 6 Techno heads to Marbella for 12-hour electronic music extravaganza
  7. 7 An international affair: tourists join in the fun at Malaga's summer fair
  8. 8

    Malaga Feria 2024: Becoming increasingly out of reach for many?
  9. 9 Young bull makes a dash for it in Malaga
  10. 10 Mijas gears up for the last of its three summer fairs

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad