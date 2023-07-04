Marbella town hall to save more than 50 per cent on energy consumption An overhaul of the local government building will be carried out with a central government grant of 1.9 million euros and will also include improved accessibility

An overhaul of Marbella town hall is set to save the local authority more than 50 per cent of its energy consumption. The project, which will also include improving accessibility in the building, will be carried out with a grant of 1.9 million euros awarded by the central government’s ministry of transport, mobility and urban agenda (Mitma).

The actions are part of the central government’s plans to modernise public buildings (PIREP) and according to Marbella’s councillor for public works, Diego López. "They can be carried out because the project meets the criteria of architectural quality, solidity, governance, comprehensive approach, innovation and opportunity".

The town hall, located on Plaza de los Naranjos, is an extension of the 16th century palace Casa del Corregidor, a Renaissance building built on the site of the old prison demolished in 1971. The original structure has had two extensions; the first during the 17th century and the second during the 18th century.

Solar panels

This new improvement project will "take advantage of its orientation and privileged location" to achieve a low-consumption building with photovoltaic energy through solar panels on the roof and the redistribution of spaces for the comfort of users, according to the councillor.

To reduce energy consumption, a system of photovoltaic panels will be installed on the roof, with a total of 44 panels, together with a lighting system based on low-consumption LED technology and light control by means of presence detectors.

The refurbishment work also includes incorporating insulation to the façade and the creation of a false ceiling that allows the installations to be channelled and integrated into the building.

Accessibility

The woodwork "which has become obsolete" will be replaced and the building's air-conditioning system will be replaced by a direct expansion system with high energy efficiency and heat recovery.

The project also includes improving accessibility, with the installation of new lifts and elevator platforms, as well as environmental sustainability, with an air purification and disinfection system, water-saving devices and a recycling system that will allow for responsible management of the waste generated.