Marbella cleaning boats: some 75% of waste removed from the sea is plastic This year the service has been completely taken over by the Mancomunidad – the Western Costa del Sol association of towns and villages

This summer Marbella has three boats cleaning the sea along the town’s coastline. The campaign started at the beginning of June and will run until 15 September. Mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz said that the service was "essential to maintain the quality of the water on our beaches".

Muñoz pointed out that the three boats, one on the coast and two close to the beach, mainly collect plastic, wood and other materials to prevent them from reaching the shore. The service operates from 8am to 4pm from Monday to Friday and until 6pm at weekends and public holidays.

President of the Mancomunidad José Antonio Mena said that this initiative, which this year the Mancomunidad is fully responsible for, "is essential for the cleanliness of our beaches, which we must not forget are the showcase of the Costa del Sol".

He said that this season the umbrella organisation that oversees the town halls on the western Costa del Sol will allocate a total of 545,000 euros for the service and has warned that 75 per cent of the waste removed from the water by boats is plastic, so he has appealed to the public to prevent rubbish from reaching the sea.

Mena pointed out that during the month of June alone, almost 25 cubic metres of plastics, 3.26 of wood, two of algae and 0.18 of organic matter were removed by the boats along Marbella's coastline.