Marbella brings back residential and hotel project with 96-million-euro investment

Marbella's ability to attract investment is endless. Its latest project for the development of a residential complex and a luxury hotel, however, has an interesting twist: it dates back 30 years, according to town planning councillor José Eduardo Díaz, who explained how they will revive it.

The reactivation of the project means that the processing will not be governed by the current regulations, but by the regulations that were in force at the time it was initiated. This means that a large part of the administrative acts that were carried out at the time can be retained and the time taken to complete the project can be brought forward. The project is already at around 50% of its processing.

This is the Plan Parcial de Ordenación de Arroyo de la Cruz project, which concerns an area located to the south of the AP-7 motorway and very close to the La Meridiana area, which the local ruling team resumed processing on Tuesday, 2 December. The operation contemplates the construction of 232 free-market multi-family and single-family units and the reservation of more than 52,000 square metres for the construction of a luxury hotel.

The only detail about the hotel that Díaz has revealed is that it will be managed by "a major international brand", which is new for Marbella, although the town is already one of the Andalusian municipalities with the highest number of five-star establishments.

Investment 96.2 million euros The residential and hotel project of Plan Parcial Arroyo de la Cruz Partial Plan contemplates an investment of 90 million euros, while the infrastructure will require an additional 6.2 million euros

The residential and hotel project will involve an investment of 90 million euros, to which a further 6.2 million euros will be added for infrastructure, according to data gathered by SUR. In total, Plan Parcial de Ordenación de Arroyo de la Cruz covers an area of 154,000 square metres and the plan reserves 40,000 square metres for open spaces for general use.

The project covers 154,000 square metres, with 52,000 square metres for the hotel and 40,000 square metres for open spaces for general use

After approval by the ruling team, the town hall will request the corresponding reports, with special attention to transport and integration into the road network of the area. In order for the project, which forms part of planned expansion including key areas such as Marbería and Las Monjas, to see the light of day, it will have to pass through the entire town hall.

38 million in licences

The local ruling team has recently been working on other urban development issues, such as the granting of four permits for new hotel establishments, which "demonstrates the dynamism of the sector and the interest in investing in the municipality".

In the last two weeks, Díaz reported the approval of licences worth a total of 38 million euros. These include a development of 113 homes in Nueva Andalucía, located on land that has been at a standstill for more than 20 years, as well as 90 licences processed by responsible declaration, most of which correspond to works of adaptation, maintenance and modernisation of existing buildings, with a combined investment of more than three million euros.

"These figures reflect the vitality of the urban development sector in Marbella and the municipality's capacity to attract both residential and tourist investment," Díaz stated.