Marbella renovates Fernando Alcalá Marín library visited by more than 80,000 people every year

Marbella town hall has started work to improve the Fernando Alcalá Marín central library, which is visited by more than 80,000 people every year. The project concerns the external areas and structure of the library, so the work "will not affect the normal functioning of the facilities", as councillor for work Diego López said.

Among the tasks are the repainting of the facade, the refurbishment of the roof, the maintenance of waterproof elements and the clearing of drainage points. All of these actions are aimed at ensuring the durability and preservation of the building. In addition, existing cracks will be sealed and the drainage system will be improved.

In total, work will be carried out on 523.5 square metres of exterior walls and 1,375 square metres of roof area. "It is as important to create new facilities as it is to conserve and maintain the existing ones," said the councillor.

Director-general for culture Carmen Díaz praised López's department for its participation in projects that take care of the cultural side of public life in Marbella. She said that, since its opening in 2022, the library "has been one of Marbella's leading buildings, not only for its architectural value but also for the cultural, social and educational activity it hosts every day".