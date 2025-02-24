Marbella to renovate seafront public toilets with 31 new units, spending 1.2 million euros Councillor Diego López said that the initiative "will guarantee a modern, accessible and sustainable service for residents and visitors"

Marbella town hall is to renovate the public toilets on the coastline with 31 new modular units, spending around 1.2 million euros. Councillor for beaches Diego López explained that the initiative, which has the support of the Junta de Andalucía, plans to increase the number of these facilities to 40 by the end of this term of office. "It will guarantee a modern, accessible and sustainable service for residents and visitors and reinforces the government team's commitment to excellence in tourism," he said.

López pointed out that the measure, which will begin next week with adaptation work, "will not only increase the number of toilets on the beaches and promenade, but will also improve the frequency of cleaning and maintenance, ensuring that the facilities are in perfect condition throughout the season". "In addition, this investment will free up space on the sand," he said.

The mayor, who said that all the facilities will be in place this year, most of them before the summer, pointed out that "they will be identical, maintaining a uniform image and in accordance with the quality standards required by a coastline like Marbella" and added that each modular unit, with a surface area of 20 square metres, "is designed with materials resistant to the marine environment and vandalism, with high-pressure compact boards with anti-graffiti treatment and thermal insulation with fireproof rock wool, which guarantees maximum comfort inside".

Each unit will have three individual toilets, one adapted for people with reduced mobility and safety features (emergency call button, alarm and reset botton), three washbasins, nappy changing facilities and anti-vandalism features, such as safety mirrors, soap dispensers and hand dryers. In addition, they will be automated which will allow them to be programmed to unlock and lock at 7am and 11pm respectively.

The toilets are completed with photovoltaic panels, to achieve energy autonomy and indoor and outdoor lighting, 24-hour surveillance cameras, and LED lighting, with motion detectors to optimise electricity consumption.

"This scheme will improve the quality of services on our coastline and strengthens our commitment and that of the Andalusian government to a sustainable and accessible tourism model," said López, who added, "With this investment, Marbella is once again at the forefront of public infrastructure, offering residents and tourists modern, safe and environmentally friendly facilities."