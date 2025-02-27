Marbella plans more than 600 parking spaces in the Miraflores neighbourhood The town hall has approved an agreement that will enable the construction of a two-story car park and sports and social facilities next to the África hostel

María Albarral Thursday, 27 February 2025, 10:40

The lack of parking is one of the most pressing problems in Marbella, and to address this situation the town hall is proposing various projects to alleviate parking difficulties. Earlier this week, the council approved an agreement that it will sign with the regional government for the creation of more than 600 parking spaces and sports and social facilities next to the África hostel, in the Miraflores neighbourhood.

With the said document already drawn up (pending signature), the local authority can begin managing the relevant tenders that will allow the work to commence. “The agreement for the transfer of 8,500 square metres of the sports facilities adjoining the hostel, as well as the underground space for the construction of the car park, will enable us to launch the tender process shortly, which could be awarded this year,” the town’s mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, said.

The initiative will enable a two-story car park, of which, nearly half will be allocated to public parking at a price of one euro for a 12-hour period. It will also include a number of spaces for sale to local residents and other spaces reserved for the use of the facilities.

“As for the surface area, there will be a social facility, a sports area accessible to all citizens as well as visitors, along with green spaces and recreational areas,” Muñoz added.

The mayor also announced a plan that the town hall will promote in San Pedro Alcántara, which over the next two years will increase parking by more than 1,600 spaces.