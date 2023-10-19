Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Marbella opens several new barbecue areas in its parks
Anyone interested in using one of the new facilities in San Pedro Alcántara can make a reservation via the town hall website

Thursday, 19 October 2023, 12:25

Marbella town hall has created new barbecue areas in Nagüeles and Los Tres Jardines parks in San Pedro Alcántara. The spaces were opened on Monday 16 October, coinciding with the Andalusian government’s summertime ban on barbeques in public spaces at risk of fire was lifted.

Anyone interested in using one of the barbecue areas can make a reservation through the environment page of the town hall website by registering the date, park (Vigil de Quiñones or Nagüeles), the barbecue area and personal identification details (e.g. DNI or NIE). An email will then be sent to the person booking the barbecue with a locator, QR code, details of the location and a link in the case the reservation needs to be cancelled.

The town hall pointed out that Nagüeles park will be closed on 25 and 26 October for annual treatment against processionary caterpillars, which start to build their nests in winter.

