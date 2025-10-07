Marbella commits to environmental education with ten free walks through protected areas

José Carlos García Marbella Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 16:46 Share

In its commitment to environmental education, Marbella town hall has scheduled a total of 10 free routes through protected areas within the 2025/2026 'Salidas a la Naturaleza' ('Nature Outings') programme, in which 500 people can participate. Councillor for parks and gardens Eloy Ortega presented the initiative that will take place from 26 October to 26 April: a period during which four group excursions and six dates for more experienced hikers will take place.

Ortega was accompanied by the head of the company that manages the outings - Jorge Quesada. They highlighted the educational values of the programme, from allowing participants to enjoy "the natural spaces that surround us" to promoting "healthy leisure habits and respect for the environment".

Zoom Councillor for parks and gardens Eloy Ortega presented the initiative. SUR

"The programme includes activities adapted to different people," Ortega said. The routes pass through scenic landmarks such as the Sierra de las Nieves National Park, the Alcornorcales natural park, Genal valley in the Serranía de Ronda and the Sierra Blanca.

By the end of the contract, which lasts five years, the councillor estimates that a total of 2,500 people will have had the chance to join the programme. The activities include bus transport from Marbella and San Pedro Alcántara, a guide and accident insurance. Registration can be made by email (actividades.medioambiente@marbella.es), from 10am on the Monday before each outing until 1pm on the Friday. Those registered will receive subsequent confirmation from the organisers.

Routes

Quesada outlined all the routes of the initiative.

The first one (Sunday, 26 October) goes through Igualeja-Parauta-Cartajima (10.5 kilometres and moderate difficulty).

9 November: the Benahavís Path of the Dragonflies (3.6 kilometres; easy)

23 November: Vereda del Faro (6.4 kilometres; moderate)

25 January: Estación de Cortes de la Frontera-Estación de Gaucín por el Cañón de Las Buitreras (13.4 kilometres; moderate)

8 February: Puerta Verde Marbella-Lago de las Tortugas (5.6 kilometres; easy)

22 February: Genalguacil-Casares. Gran Senda de Málaga. Etapa 28 (18.6 kilometres; moderate/hard)

8 March: Reserva Natural Laguna Fuente de Piedra (6.2 kilometres; easy)

22 March: Tajo Negro (6.1 kilometres; moderate/hard)

12 April: Caminito del Rey, where each participant must pay an entrance fee of 10 euros (8.7 kilometres; easy)

26 April: Travesía del Aljibe. Parque Natural de los Alcornocales (10.8 kilometres; moderate/hard)

More information on this link.