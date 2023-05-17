Marbella lighthouse to house sea life education centre The town hall has put the project out to tender, which also includes plans for a new headquarters for its environment department

Marbella's lighthouse is to become the new headquarters for the town hall's environemnt department.

Joaquina Dueñas Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Marbella town hall has put out a tender to convert its lighthouse into sea life education centre. Nestled between Avenida Antonio Belón and the town's Paseo Marítimo (promenade), the lighthouse is currently closed and fenced off.

Marbella's councillor for public works, Diego López, explained that the aim is to "recover this facility, which is in a privileged location, for the town and open it up for the use and enjoyment of the public".