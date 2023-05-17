Marbella lighthouse to house sea life education centre

Sections
Marbella town hall has put out a tender to convert its lighthouse into sea life education centre. Nestled between Avenida Antonio Belón and the town's Paseo Marítimo (promenade), the lighthouse is currently closed and fenced off.
Marbella's councillor for public works, Diego López, explained that the aim is to "recover this facility, which is in a privileged location, for the town and open it up for the use and enjoyment of the public".
Three buildings cover a space of more than 2,000 square-metres. The main building consists of two disused sections and there is another smaller open-plan building in addition to the lighthouse itself.
The project includes the development of the open interior spaces of the plot to create open-air multi-purpose areas, with "shaded areas to provide shade, as well as the creation of landscaped areas, water features and the installation of street furniture", López explained.
The existing building on the west side of the plot, measuring 83 square metres, will be converted into the sea life education centre, while the main building, measuring 275 square metres, will be used as a new headquarters for the town hall's environment department.
This work will allow a "flow between the Paseo Marítimo and Calle Antonio Belón, inviting pedestrians to enter and enjoy these new facilities".
The budget for the works, fully financed by Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación, amounts to 989,405 euros and the deadline for submitting bids is 31 May. Once awarded, the work will take eight months to complete.
