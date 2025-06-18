Marbella launches assisted bathing service for people with reduced mobility on more of resort's beaches

María Albarral Marbella Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 14:24 Compartir

Marbella town hall has set up an assisted bathing service for people with reduced mobility for this year's peak summer season on its beaches. The initiative aims to guarantee access to the sea in conditions of safety, comfort and dignity.

The service, managed by the lifeguard concessionary company, includes amphibious chairs, adapted crutches and the assistance of lifeguards with special qualifications. For people to access this service, one must request it at least 24 hours in advance by calling 658 61 83 33 or contacting the beaches delegation (Playas).

The hours vary depending on the month: from 11am to 7pm (June and September) and from 11am to 8pm (July and August). As in previous years, an additional service has been set up on the Alicate beach on Tuesdays, specifically for residents of the seniors centre. This measure, implemented at the request of the centre itself, reaffirms Marbella's commitment to social inclusion and universal accessibility along the coast during the busiest months.

The municipality has nine adapted beaches (San Pedro Alcántara, Puerto Banús, Nagüeles, El Cable, Fontanilla, Faro, Bajadilla, Cabopino and Nueva Andalucía), equipped with shaded areas, accessible toilets and showers. On the latter four, there is complete equipment for assisted bathing. With this summer scheme, Marbella keeps moving towards more inclusive access, respectful of the rights of all people and promoting conditions of equality.