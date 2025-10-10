Marbella invests 2.8 million euros to modernise exhibition and conference centre

José Carlos García Marbella Friday, 10 October 2025, 09:27 Share

Marbella town hall has begun work on modernising the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos Adolfo Suárez exhibition and conference centre to turn it into a modern, accessible and energy sustainable facility. Mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz explained that waterproofing work is currently being carried out on the roof of the building.

The project has a budget of 2.3 million euros, within the framework of the Plan for Recovery, Transformation and Resilience (PRTR), financed by the European Union Next Generation fund. To this figure will be added another half a million euros from the town hall's tourism budget to automate the systems.

The councillor specified that a single 4,000 square metre panel will be installed and a large number of solar panels will be added on top of it, which will make it "efficient". In addition, all the lighting and air-conditioning will be changed, as well as the final covering of the building so that rainwater can be collected and channelled back to a series of tanks to store it and irrigate the adjoining gardens, according to Muñoz.

The venue will continue to operate

The mayor also pointed out that the modernisation project will be "complicated to carry out" because the Palacio de Congresos will continue to function normally while the work is in progress. Among them Muñoz mentioned dance shows, training and road safety workshops in October, several trade fairs in November, as well as the World Federation of Tourist Cities, conferences and Marbella Cuida.

The mayor went on to say that Marbella is to receive a further 11.95 million euros in European funds to pay for "relevant" facilities including the new library in San Pedro Alcántara, a multipurpose space in Nueva Andalucía, with a budget of two million euros and the first phase of the Guadaiza sports centre, which will require a total of 12.2 million euros.