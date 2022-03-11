Marbella to host international job fair for English speakers The event, which will take place in April, aims to connect companies with young people and professionals who are fluent in the language

Marbella is to hold its first ever International Recruitment and Job Fair on 1 April, at which both foreign and local companies looking for English-speaking employees will be able to participate.

One of the objectives of the fair is to "promote the employment of young English speakers trained in Marbella with successful school curriculums in the most sought-after areas of the current job market," according to the organisers.

It will bring together companies including consultancies and law firms, real estate, insurance agencies, educational and health centres that have international clients. In addition to the exhibition area itself, the fair will feature an extensive programme of activities including conferences, talks and training workshops.

The event, which will be held at the Marbella International University Centre (MIUC) by ViviMarbella in collaboration of the town hall, aims to take advantage of the presence of companies and international educational centres on the Costa del Sol where English is a main language for employment, according to the organisers.

It will also act as a complement to the annual recruitment fair organised by the town hall in March, which is mainly attended by Spanish companies, as this event aims to fill a gap in the market as well as help students trained in bilingual schools in the area who are looking for their first job opportunity, they said.

The organisers went on to highlight that job opportunities on the Costa del Sol are not only found in tourism and the hotel and catering industry. Instead there are increasing numbers of professionals specialising in new technologies, marketing, communication, IT and sales who have a fluent level of English, given the international nature of the environment in which they wish to work.