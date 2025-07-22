Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Regional minister of tourism Arturo Bernal and Marbella mayor Ángeles Muñoz. Josele
Tourism

First fully digitalised tourist office in Marbella offers assistance in 95 languages, thanks to AI

The Junta de Andalucía's regional minister of tourism Arturo Bernal and town mayor Ángeles Muñoz inaugurated the new tourist information point in Puerto Banús

María Albarral

Marbella

Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 09:53

Puerto Banús has a new, fully digitalised tourist office, equipped with an artificial intelligence (AI) system that provides information in 95 languages. The improved facility ... was inaugurated on Friday, 18 July, by regional minister of tourism Arturo Bernal and Marbella mayor Ángeles Muñoz.

Este contenido es exclusivo para suscriptores

