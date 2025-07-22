First fully digitalised tourist office in Marbella offers assistance in 95 languages, thanks to AI

Puerto Banús has a new, fully digitalised tourist office, equipped with an artificial intelligence (AI) system that provides information in 95 languages. The improved facility ... was inaugurated on Friday, 18 July, by regional minister of tourism Arturo Bernal and Marbella mayor Ángeles Muñoz.

"We offer a modern, accessible and technologically adapted office. This facility is not just a service point - it is part of an intelligent destination management system, oriented towards data, efficiency and user experience," said the regional minister.

This project is only one step of 16 initiatives to improve tourism in the town and digitalise municipal services. The same technology will be implemented at the seaside promenade, the Plaza de Los Naranjos and San Pedro Alcántara.

Major towns tourism plan

The Plan Turístico de Grandes Ciudades (major towns tourism plan) investment in Marbella amounts to more than 5.1 million euros, shared between the regional government and the town hall. Other initiatives included in it are the enhancement of the San Pedro Alcántara municipal market and the construction of a pumptrack for young people in the Arroyo de la Represa park.

In addition, a footbridge between Río Real and the Realejo stream will be built to make the 27 kilometres of coastline fully accessible. Events such as Marbella Gaming Day and musical initiatives will be promoted.

The aim is to not only modernise facilities but to also establish sustainable deseasonalisation in the town.