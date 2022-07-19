Arrested in Marbella for grooming minors to obtain photographs of a sexual nature The man was detained following a joint operation involving Spain’s National Police force and Europol

A young man has been arrested in Marbella, in a joint operation between Spain’s National Police and Europol, for allegedly grooming minors to obtain sexual photographs of his victims.

The man contacted his victims, mainly from Canada, through social media networks. He first gained their trust then got them to send him images of a sexual nature.

The police investigation was initiated following complaints from two Canadian minors, aged 10 and 17, who told the authorities that they were being harassed by a person via the internet.

The investigations carried out by the National Police team led them to believe that the perpetrator was living in Marbella. During a search of the man’s property, officers found a number of similar conversations with Canadian minors as well as several photos of teenagers.

Grooming involves an adult contacting a child or teenager in order to gradually gain their trust and then involve them in sexual activity.