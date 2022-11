Marbella law firm and villa searched in large Guardia Civil operation The operation is part of an investigation which is still open and is believed to be international in nature

One of the Guardia Civil vehicles during the operation in the centre of Marbella. / JOSELE

Guardia Civil officers, in a major deployment in the centre of Marbella, are believed to have searched a law firm in Calle Ricardo Soriano early on Tuesday morning. A villa in the area of Nagüeles was also searched.

The operation, in which dozens of armed officers have been involved, is part of an ongoing investigation and which is said to be international in nature, according to sources consulted.

It has not been revealed whether any arrests have been made.

(Further details to follow)