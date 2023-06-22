Marbella firefighters rescue injured man who fell several metres on Benahavís ravine walk

Sections
Highlight
SUR
Thursday, 22 June 2023, 21:00
Compartir
Firefighters have rescued a 23-year-old who fell several metres in Las Angosturas ravine in Benahavís and sustained injuries.
The man from Gibraltar was hiking with a group of friends, but without the proper equipment and footwear, and slipped on some moss and fell on Monday, 21 June, the town council said in a statement.
Members from the Marbella fire brigade went to the site after receiving a call about 5pm and rescued the injured man. He was showing signs of hypothermia and suffered a dislocated shoulder and collarbone.
He was transferred on a stretcher to an area where his relatives were waiting. He was then treated at a health centre.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.