Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Marbella fire station Bomberos Marbella
Marbella firefighters rescue injured man who fell several metres on Benahavís ravine walk

Marbella firefighters rescue injured man who fell several metres on Benahavís ravine walk

The victim, from Gibraltar, had gone to Las Angosturas to follow the route down the river but without the appropriate equipment or footwear, and slipped

SUR

Thursday, 22 June 2023, 21:00

Compartir

Firefighters have rescued a 23-year-old who fell several metres in Las Angosturas ravine in Benahavís and sustained injuries.

The man from Gibraltar was hiking with a group of friends, but without the proper equipment and footwear, and slipped on some moss and fell on Monday, 21 June, the town council said in a statement.

Members from the Marbella fire brigade went to the site after receiving a call about 5pm and rescued the injured man. He was showing signs of hypothermia and suffered a dislocated shoulder and collarbone.

He was transferred on a stretcher to an area where his relatives were waiting. He was then treated at a health centre.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad