Marbella firefighters rescue injured man who fell several metres on Benahavís ravine walk The victim, from Gibraltar, had gone to Las Angosturas to follow the route down the river but without the appropriate equipment or footwear, and slipped

Firefighters have rescued a 23-year-old who fell several metres in Las Angosturas ravine in Benahavís and sustained injuries.

The man from Gibraltar was hiking with a group of friends, but without the proper equipment and footwear, and slipped on some moss and fell on Monday, 21 June, the town council said in a statement.

Members from the Marbella fire brigade went to the site after receiving a call about 5pm and rescued the injured man. He was showing signs of hypothermia and suffered a dislocated shoulder and collarbone.

He was transferred on a stretcher to an area where his relatives were waiting. He was then treated at a health centre.