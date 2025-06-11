Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Crime

Marbella police seize 12,300 fake designer-brand goods from illegal street vendors

Following a recent crackdown, a total of 125 crime reports were issued, mainly on the town's promenade and in the Virgen del Carmen, Puerto Banús and Cabopino marinas

María Albarral

Marbella

Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 19:37

In Marbella, where the big international designer brands have stores, the proliferation of fake luxury goods is a problem. For this reason, the town hall has launched a special operation against illegal street selling and has so far seized 12,330 fake goods, of which more than 8,000 were counterfeit 'designer' handbags, clothes and sunglasses.

"For a tourist town like ours, this operation is very important because we cannot allow non-authentic replicas to proliferate, both for the image of our town and for the entrepreneurs who carry out their activity legally," said the town hall spokesperson Félix Romero.

The councillor detailed that a total of 125 crime reports were drawn up and that a dozen police officers were involved, six of them in uniform, four in plain clothes and two motorcyclists, acting mainly on the promenade and in the Virgen del Carmen, Puerto Banús and Cabopino marinas.

Romero, who said that the operation was the result of "the close collaboration between the Local and National Police forces", pointed out that the items seized, such as handbags, belts and glasses, are destroyed at the Casares recycling plant.

He also said that during the campaign carried out in 2024, a total of 18,200 non-counterfeit products were seized and a further 1,400 counterfeit products were seized, with 165 crime reports being filed.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol music festival reveals final lineup ahead of 10th anniversary
  2. 2 More than 150 classic cars and vintage motorcycles roll into Mijas during successful two-day gathering
  3. 3 Overnight cuts to water supply for essential maintenance work in eastern Costa del Sol towns
  4. 4 Senior EU, UK, Spain and Gibraltar officials meet in Brussels in bid to finalise Brexit agreement
  5. 5 Farmers in Malaga province still without water seven months after devastating floods
  6. 6 Cudeca calls for more volunteers on the Costa with launch of its summer campaign
  7. 7 Special Olympics Gibraltar celebrates 40th anniversary with national games
  8. 8 New initiatives strengthen the Costa del Sol's cultural and leisure offering as a major tourist destination
  9. 9 Veteran Spaniard Marcel Granollers finally claims long-awaited Grand Slam
  10. 10 Spanish public prosecutor calls for 14 years in prison for ousted Malaga CF football club owner

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Marbella police seize 12,300 fake designer-brand goods from illegal street vendors

Marbella police seize 12,300 fake designer-brand goods from illegal street vendors