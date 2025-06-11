Marbella police seize 12,300 fake designer-brand goods from illegal street vendors

María Albarral Marbella Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 19:37 | Updated 20:10h. Compartir

In Marbella, where the big international designer brands have stores, the proliferation of fake luxury goods is a problem. For this reason, the town hall has launched a special operation against illegal street selling and has so far seized 12,330 fake goods, of which more than 8,000 were counterfeit 'designer' handbags, clothes and sunglasses.

"For a tourist town like ours, this operation is very important because we cannot allow non-authentic replicas to proliferate, both for the image of our town and for the entrepreneurs who carry out their activity legally," said the town hall spokesperson Félix Romero.

The councillor detailed that a total of 125 crime reports were drawn up and that a dozen police officers were involved, six of them in uniform, four in plain clothes and two motorcyclists, acting mainly on the promenade and in the Virgen del Carmen, Puerto Banús and Cabopino marinas.

Romero, who said that the operation was the result of "the close collaboration between the Local and National Police forces", pointed out that the items seized, such as handbags, belts and glasses, are destroyed at the Casares recycling plant.

He also said that during the campaign carried out in 2024, a total of 18,200 non-counterfeit products were seized and a further 1,400 counterfeit products were seized, with 165 crime reports being filed.