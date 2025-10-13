Marbella allocates 29.5 million euros to home care over next three years

José Carlos García Marbella Monday, 13 October 2025, 13:25 Share

Marbella town hall has put out to tender the home care service for the next three years, with an allocated investment of 29.5 million euros. This service is currently provided by Atende Servicios Integrados, which was awarded the contract from August this year to January 2026 for just over 4 million euros. The company took over the service as an emergency measure after the previous contractor refused to extend it.

From February next year, the new contractor will take over the service for 36 months, with the possibility of extending it for a further two years, bringing the total outlay to 52.68 million euros, as the contract also provides for a progressive increase in the number of beneficiaries over the years.

The contract plans 1,774,800 hours of service, with a price of 16.63 euros per hour, which would rise to 3,168,000 hours with the two-year extension. This is the reference price for the contract, in accordance with the provisions of the resolution of 8 July 2025 of the social services and dependency agency of Andalucía.

Access to the home help service will be through regional social services, which is responsible for notifying the successful bidder of the registration of beneficiaries. The service will benefit not only people who have been recognised as dependent, but also those who have not been recognised or who, having been recognised, have not yet been prescribed the means available to them. In addition, the contract foresees that there may be several beneficiaries on the same address.

The services include personal care (hygiene, food, movement, special care, promotion of personal autonomy and prevention) and home care (food, clothing or home maintenance). The service will operate from 7am to 10am and from 7pm to 10pm, with the idea of helping beneficiaries get out of bed and go to sleep by 10pm.

In addition, the tender specifications allow bidders to offer improvements such as hairdressing, chiropody, physiotherapy, shock cleaning, technical aids or even home repairs, among others. If they do so, they will receive a higher score in the tender and if they are awarded the contract, the improvements will become part of the contract at no cost to the municipal coffers.

Tenderers must submit a project with their management proposal, specifying aspects such as the content of the services, methodology, protocols, work plan, programming and evaluation.