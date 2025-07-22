Marbella branch of Spanish cancer association set to mark 40th anniversary with glittering gala

Finca La Concepción in Marbella will host a charity gala dinner in support of the AECC, the leading cancer association in Spain, which is marking ... its 40th anniversary this year. Organisers have announced that 60 per cent of the tickets have already been sold for the event, which takes place on Saturday 2 August, and which will bring together prominent figures, institutional representatives and companies committed to the fight against cancer.

The charity is celebrating four decades of tireless work on behalf of patients and their families, and, as in previous years, the funds raised will be used to finance cancer research projects and maintain the free emotional, social and practical support programs that the AECC offers throughout the province.

Once again, the event has the collaboration of the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital, along with several oncology specialists, all of whom are involved in the detection, treatment and recovery process.

This year's edition will be hosted by televisión presenters Eva Ruiz and Poty Castillo. Entertainment will include performances by Conchita, Modestia Aparte and magician Yunke.