Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The presentation of the event in Marbella. SUR
Community spirit

Marbella branch of Spanish cancer association set to mark 40th anniversary with glittering gala

Tickets are still available for the AECC charity event, which will take place at the glamourous Finca La Concepción on Saturday 2 August

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 12:26

Finca La Concepción in Marbella will host a charity gala dinner in support of the AECC, the leading cancer association in Spain, which is marking ... its 40th anniversary this year. Organisers have announced that 60 per cent of the tickets have already been sold for the event, which takes place on Saturday 2 August, and which will bring together prominent figures, institutional representatives and companies committed to the fight against cancer.

Este contenido es exclusivo para suscriptores

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol river walk remains closed two years after access was banned
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town reinforces measures to tackle disease-carrying mosquitoes and other pests
  3. 3 Malaga padel star Bea González crowned champion on home soil
  4. 4 New signing Adrián Niño stars as Malaga CF trounce neighbours Antequera CF
  5. 5 Torremolinos closed June with 3.4% increase in workers making social security contributions
  6. 6 Jon Rahm and Sergio García finish outside top 30 after frustrating British Open
  7. 7 Paula Badosa named in strong Spain squad for Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals in Shenzhen
  8. 8 Benalmádena adds selection of Ukrainian books to its library network shelves
  9. 9 New signage will guide tourists in Malaga town famous for swaying suspension bridge

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Marbella branch of Spanish cancer association set to mark 40th anniversary with glittering gala

Marbella branch of Spanish cancer association set to mark 40th anniversary with glittering gala