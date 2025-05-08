Marbella town hall auctions off municipal land in Las Chapas with 2.3-million-euro starting price

María Albarral Marbella Thursday, 8 May 2025, 16:20 Compartir

Marbella town hall has once again put up for auction a municipal plot of land, on this occasion, located in the URP-VB7 Artola Alta sector, close to the A-7 motorway in Las Chapas. The land consists of more than 10,000 square metres on which up to 44 properties can be built. The starting price of the plot is 2.3 million euros. Interested companies can submit their bids until 30 May.

Sale of plots of land

It is not the first time that Marbella town hall has sold a plot of land with similar characteristics, in fact, the last few council meetings have had as a recurring theme the auction of municipal land and the problem of the lack of housing in the town.

Opposition parties have criticised the governing Partido Popular (PP) party for this land auction "instead of promoting the construction of protected buildings". The PP has argued that "the economic amount is paid into the municipal land patrimony (PMS) which, among other functions, has the task of promoting protected housing".

The last municipal land to go up for auction was a plot on San Pedro Alcántara of 1,739 square metres with a starting price of five million euros. The plot is located in the URP-SP8 Ensanche Este II sector and is intended for multi-family residential use, which means that up to 29 properties can be built with a maximum height of ground floor plus three storeys.