Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The land located in the Artola Alta area has been put up for auction for 2.3 million euros. Josele
Marbella town hall auctions off municipal land in Las Chapas with 2.3-million-euro starting price
Property development

Marbella town hall auctions off municipal land in Las Chapas with 2.3-million-euro starting price

The plot is classified as urban and has an area of more than 10,000 square metres on which up to 44 properties can be built

María Albarral

Marbella

Thursday, 8 May 2025, 16:20

Marbella town hall has once again put up for auction a municipal plot of land, on this occasion, located in the URP-VB7 Artola Alta sector, close to the A-7 motorway in Las Chapas. The land consists of more than 10,000 square metres on which up to 44 properties can be built. The starting price of the plot is 2.3 million euros. Interested companies can submit their bids until 30 May.

Sale of plots of land

It is not the first time that Marbella town hall has sold a plot of land with similar characteristics, in fact, the last few council meetings have had as a recurring theme the auction of municipal land and the problem of the lack of housing in the town.

Opposition parties have criticised the governing Partido Popular (PP) party for this land auction "instead of promoting the construction of protected buildings". The PP has argued that "the economic amount is paid into the municipal land patrimony (PMS) which, among other functions, has the task of promoting protected housing".

The last municipal land to go up for auction was a plot on San Pedro Alcántara of 1,739 square metres with a starting price of five million euros. The plot is located in the URP-SP8 Ensanche Este II sector and is intended for multi-family residential use, which means that up to 29 properties can be built with a maximum height of ground floor plus three storeys.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fore! Costa del Sol residents wage war over stray golf balls
  2. 2 HM Customs seizes 120kg of cocaine from bulk carrier in Gibraltar waters
  3. 3 Brussels and London continue talks in Madrid over status of Gibraltar
  4. 4 Fuengirola rolls out its packed cultural agenda for May
  5. 5 Costa del Sol charity opens up shop in popular Axarquía town
  6. 6 Alcoholics Anonymous holds informative meeting for east of Malaga organisations
  7. 7 Fuengirola delighted with attendance figures and organisation of its international fair
  8. 8 Madaura Camp: give your children the best educational leisure experience this summer
  9. 9 Savills expands its experience in prime housing markets such as London and Dubai in Malaga and the Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Mijas registers drop of more than 6% in year-on-year unemployment rate in April

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Marbella town hall auctions off municipal land in Las Chapas with 2.3-million-euro starting price