Marbella Arena management company takes new property owners to court

SUR Málaga Thursday, 19 June 2025, 21:15

Following the announcement that the new owners of the bullring in Puerto Banús (Marbella Arena) - Félix Ruiz and Álex Villaverde - plan to launch a new project on the plot, Leisure & Culture Marbella SL, which has been managing the site, has sued them "for repeated breaches and actions contrary to contractual good faith".

According to the managers of Leisure & Culture Marbella, they have "a fully valid lease with purchase option" with Plaza de Toros Puerto Banús, S.A. For this reason, they have initiated "legal proceedings in defence of their rights, including the execution of the purchase option and the claim for damages".

"Marbella Arena continues its activity with total normality and reiterates its commitment to the cultural, commercial and leisure activities in the town, maintaining its daily efforts to establish itself as a benchmark venue on the Costa del Sol," the company stated.