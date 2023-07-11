Marbella Arboretum foundation appeals for donations following break in The environmental group is asking for help after 11,000 euros worth of items were stolen from its headquarters

Marbella’s Arboretum foundation has launched an appeal to help revive the project following a break in at its headquarters in which thieves took items and caused damage valued at 11,000 euros.

The non-profit organisation, which organises environmental awareness activities, is appealing to the public and institutions to recover everything that has been lost. "It is a very sad situation after more than 13 years of work, we are in a moment of deep reflection," the president of Arboretum, Alejandro Orioli, told SUR, stressing that the break in has caused "emotional damage" as well as the material damage.

The theft at the Arboretum headquarters took place in the early hours of 19 June, and although the damage was initially estimated at 6,000 euros, this amount has risen to 11,000, according to Orioli. "We have been cleared of all the equipment and materials that it has taken us ten years to gather, such as chainsaws, brush cutters and rakes".

No witnesses

In addition to the thefts, damage was also done to the park located in Huerta del Prado. The electric fencing system used to keep away wild boars, was destroyed leaving the gardens open to the animals.

"We don't understand how in two or three hours they can leave an environmental education foundation without any kind of equipment. We have reported the incident, but it is not going to get anywhere because there are no fingerprints or witnesses," said the president of Arboretum.

So far the foundation has raised 1,000 euros. "There are very few donations, we are still waiting for someone to help us, we have received little support. We have also made an appointment with the town hall to explain our situation," he said.

Damage caused to the arboretum. SUR

Beyond financial donations, Orioli stressed that it is of great importance to replace all the eqipment. "We are not just asking for money, and if someone can help us with tools, that would be great. A brush cutter costs 1,700 euros, and we lost three of those".

According to the president of Arboretum, the foundation is at a "very delicate" moment and added, "We are in a moment of deep reflection as a project.” He pointed out that they are looking into purchasing an alarm system. “The first thing is to protect the place so that it doesn't happen again" Orioli highlighted.

Donations can be made via the Arboretum Foundation's bank account: ES50 1491 0001 2930 0006 8260 (Triodos Bank).