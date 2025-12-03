Marbella and San Pedro to host a giant interactive map of Spain to celebrate Constitution Day

José Carlos García Marbella Wednesday, 3 December 2025, 20:30 Share

Marbella town hall, through its department for 'citizen participation', will celebrate Constitution Day with an innovative event open to all: a giant interactive map of Spain, the largest installation of its kind in the country, created by anthropologist and social innovator Ángel Arenas. The experience, simply called 'Spain Giant Interactive Map', will be displayed on a 230-square-metre portable, walkable map, which will allow hundreds of people to explore the geography of Spain (and more) in a fun, but educational and interactive manner.

The event will take place on 5 December in Marbella, specifically in Plaza Fernando El Católico, which is in the Parque de la Represa. Then, on 6 December (Constitution Day itself), it will be in San Pedro Alcántara, in Plaza de la Iglesia. Each day the map will be available from 10.30am to 6pm. Admission is free and open to the public, plus participation from pupils of various schools across the municipality is expected.

The councillor responsible for such events, Enrique Rodríguez, stressed that "this is a high-impact initiative that allows us to bring the richness of our country closer to people of all ages in a fun and accessible way". He pointed out that "Constitution Day is an opportunity to reinforce our knowledge of Spain, its diversity and our shared history and this map achieves this in an innovative and participatory way."

Pedagogical value

The councillor underlined the educational value of this activity, noting that "more than 100 QR codes scattered across the map will provide access to digital content on heritage, culture, gastronomy, nature and historical figures, making this a unique educational resource".

The map provides information on World Heritage Sites, Natural Parks, iconic landmarks, traditional recipes and prominent figures in Spanish culture, sport and history

The giant interactive map includes a comprehensive multimedia content system providing information on World Heritage Sites, Natural Parks, biosphere reserves, iconic landmarks, traditional recipes and prominent figures in Spanish culture, sport and history. In addition, the installation incorporates augmented reality technology that allows visitors to view monuments in 3D using holograms that appear on the map itself, adding a valuable interactive dimension for educational purposes.

The project has travelled to over 60 locations across 13 countries and Marbella will be the first Spanish town that is not a provincial capital to host this map specifically on the occasion of Constitution Day. Rodríguez has called upon all residents and visitors alike to participate in this activity, "designed to learn, have fun and share a common space around the values of coexistence that our Constitution represents". He also recommended bringing a mobile device "to make the most of the map's interactivity and discover the enormous richness of Spain".