Venus beach in the centre of Marbella will benefit. Josele
Marbella and San Pedro beaches to benefit from sand from Serranía de Ronda river

Some 400,000 cubic metres of material to improve the shoreline will be sourced from an unprotected stretch of the Genal valley

Ignacio Lillo

Marbella

Friday, 21 April 2023, 13:02

Around 400,000 cubic metres of sand has been secured to complete vital beach projects in Marbella and San Pedro Alcántara ahead of the peak season for tourists. And, rather surprisingly, the material will come from the Serranía de Ronda.

The permits have yet to be obtained but the government's coastal authority said the additional supply of sand would be a turning point in improving the shores.

The sand would be extracted from an unprotected area of the Genal river, a plan which was approved by the Junta de Andalucía, according to government sources. This was the site with the highest quality material in the area around the west coast, and would provide a solution to the accumulation of sand in the riverbed due to a lack of rainfall, as well. The sand would be divided between two major projects on the beaches of San Pedro and the shores of the beach from Venus to Punta del Ancón in Marbella.

In San Pedro, works at the mouth of Guadaiza-Guadalmina will involve an investment of 7.4 million euros and will help regenerate the coastline through the construction of a series of five breakwaters, between 100 and 200 metres in length.

The second project focuses on the beaches of Marbella, from Venus to Punta del Ancón, with an investment of 8.5 million euros. These works will involve the construction of two submerged embankments of about 100 metres in length. Sub-delegate of the Government in Malaga, Javier Salas described the projects as a top priority.

