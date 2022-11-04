Marbella aims to attract 'quality' tourists who will spend more and stay longer next year The Costa del Sol town will have a presence at next week’s World Travel Market in London, to promote its attractions as a destination which is warm in winter, ideal for digital nomads and a haven for golf enthusiasts

The World Travel Market tourism fair takes place in London from 7 to 9 November, and Marbella will have a presence there in the hope of attracting high-spending British visitors who will stay for longer periods. In other words, quality rather than quantity.

That was the message that the mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, and the tourism councillors for Marbella and San Pedro, Laura de Arce and Rubén Sánchez, wanted to get across at a press conference this week, during which she stressed that British tourism so far this year had been very good, and the UK continues to be the biggest source market.

“Our aim in taking part in the world’s biggest tourism fair is to continue to grow our excellence segment, to encourage people to stay for longer and to increase the average amount that visitors spend,” she said. The council’s strategy is based on three factors: energy tourism, golf and digital nomads.

Solheim Cup 2023

With regard to golf, Muñoz said that “with the Solheim Cup, which is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, on the horizon in 2023, we have to make the most of the opportunity to consolidate our destination within this field, especially in a country which many people already associate with golf”.

The mayor also announced a new promotional campaign for energy tourism in northern Europe, which will start in London, to raise awareness of how warm Marbella is in the winter months.

There will also be a focus on digital nomads, to promote the town as an ideal location for working remotely, thanks to the excellent climate, good air connections from Malaga Airport, which is within easy reach, and Marbella’s extensive range of hotels, restaurants, leisure facilities and other attractions.