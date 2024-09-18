Marbella Activa opposes refurbishment of historic former governor's house

David Lerma Marbella Wednesday, 18 September 2024, 13:40 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Marbella Activa association is angrily opposing renovation work of the town's former governor's house.

The group is requesting Marbella town hall suspend an exception to a rule that protects buildings in Marbella's old town which, in this case, allows it to refurbish the former governor's house.

Marbella town hall wants to allow the construction 11 apartments in the building on the plot that for decades has been occupied by Sevillana, which is inside the enclosure of Marbella castle.

Historian Paco Moreno, who in July of this year requested its protection of the Andalusian Ombudsman, told SUR : "In order to give the building permit to a single house, they have taken away all the protection of the old town of Marbella".

"It has been done as a matter of urgency in the governing board and has not even been published on the town hall website since its approval on 5 March this year," Moreno added. This is pointed out in a second report submitted by the historian where he presented his allegations to the response of Marbella town hall to the Andalusian Ombudsman. Moreno criticised it was agreed "urgently" to lift this rule that affects "the areas of unique interventions in the historic centre of Marbella", specifically the former governor's. "They did it this way so that it would not appear on the agenda," he said.

The municipal response

In its reply to the Andalusian Ombudsman, the council acknowledged "the intervention to the strict conservation and maintenance of the building, specifically in El Castillo (Marbella castle), although the governing board agreed to proceed to the lifting of such limitation, on the basis of which the building permit of reference has been requested".

The town hall justified the measure on the grounds that, "no deadline having been set for the drafting and approval of the special plan for the urban environment, referring to zone C-1", which corresponds to the town's historic centre.

As a result, Moreno said "not only has the protection of the castle been set back 38 years, but also the limitation has been lifted". According to Moreno, this would allow, among other things, the construction of additional floors in the surrounding buildings. "It is not possible to justify a limitation because a special plan has not been drawn up when it is the same municipal government team after 17 years," he added.

This is confirmed by the town hall's own statement to the Andalusian Ombudsman, which recognises the construction of a new penthouse floor, although it does not appear, according to Moreno, in the project presented by construction company Grupo Loen.

The project, which envisages the construction of 11 luxury homes, will mean, for Moreno, changes "of a magnitude greater than the acceptable threshold" and calls for respect for the castle's master plan, which establishes guidelines that affect a BIC asset of cultural interest. The plan was drawn up in 2007 by fortification specialist Pedro Gurriarán, who told SUR that "it is incredible from a heritage point of view".

Archeology company Arqueotectura carried out checks at the governor's house and discovered various finds. Francisco Cervera, president of Marbella Activa, said "we are going to appear in person to obtain more information. Our interest is to stop these works". "We are going to go to court. It is illegal from the beginning," Moreno added.