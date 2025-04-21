Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man stabbed in abdomen in serious condition in ICU after nightclub attack in Marbella
112 incident

The victim, 41, underwent emergency surgery after being rushed to the Hospital Costa del Sol in the town on Good Friday

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Monday, 21 April 2025, 13:50

A man, 41, was admitted to the Hospital Costa del Sol early on Good Friday after being stabbed in the abdomen in Marbella. The victim underwent an emergency surgery and his condition remains critical.

The incident happened at around 12.20am on 18 April when witnesses alerted the emergency services. They said that a fight had broken out at a nightclub, without specifying whether it was inside or nearby. During the course of the fight, one man attacked another with a knife.

The victim was stabbed in the abdomen and needed immediate assistance, as his condition was very serious. The knife had penetrated his intestines, which is why emergency surgery was necessary.

National Police officers have opened an investigation to identify both the victim and the perpetrator.

This was not the only incident that mobilised the security forces in Marbella on Friday. A few hours later, around 4.30am, another incident required the emergency transfer of a gunshot victim, 34, to the same hospital, after an unknown shooter opened fire near a club on Calle Príncipe Salimam. According to witnesses, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

According to police sources, the victim sustained a single bullet wound to the shoulder but there are no fears for his life.

