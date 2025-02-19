Man convicted of murder and kidnapping who escaped from French police captured in Marbella

A fugitive who was sentenced in France to 20 years in prison for kidnapping and murder has been arrested by Spanish police on the Costa del So. During one French police transfer, the suspect took advantage of the fact that he was not wearing his shackles to escape and hide in Marbella, where he has now been captured after a police chase.

Officers from the Marbella Local Police station were carrying out their regular duties when they spotted a suspicious manoeuvre by the now arrested man, who was at the wheel of a vehicle. The police officers ordered him to stop. However, the individual not only ignored them, but fled the scene at speed, which led to a police chase, police sources have reported.

After being intercepted, the suspect allegedly resisted arrest and the officers had to use an electronic stun gun to immobilise him, and he also showed a fake French identification card. Therefore it was members of the National Police force who took charge of the investigation to find out the real identity of the individual.

Through international co-operation, police officers learned that the suspect had two convictions in France for kidnapping and murder offences, with sentences of up to 20 years, and that he had a European arrest warrant against his name for his arrest and surrender from the French authorities.

Third parties helped him flee

The suspect allegedly took advantage of a police transfer in France, when he was not wearing shackles, to flee from the officers guarding him. He was allegedly helped by third persons who were waiting for him in a car. Since then, he has been on the run from justice.

After his arrest on the Costa del Sol, he was placed at the disposal of the courts in Marbella for the alleged crimes of forgery and attacking a police officer, as well as answering the arrest warrant against his name. Spain's Audiencia Nacional high court has ordered his imprisonment.