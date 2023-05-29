Top Michelin-starred chefs cook up a gala dinner for foodies in Puerto Banús The seven chefs will each present two of their own creations, to showcase the best that the Costa del Sol and the province has to offer for lovers of fine dining

SUR Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Seven of Malaga province's top Michelin-starred chefs will come together for the third edition of Unidos, a gala dinner in Puerto Banús, that will showcase the gastronomy offerings of the local area. Co-organised by Cívitas Puerto Banús, the event aimed squarely at foodies will take place on Sunday, 18 June, at the Muelle de Honor, with flamenco artist David Palomar also in attendance to liven up the evening with his show, Universo Cádiz.

Chefs Benito Gómez, from Bardal; Mario Cachinero, from Skina; José Carlos García, from José Carlos García Restaurante; Mauricio Giovanini, from Messina; Diego Gallegos, from Sollo; Fernando Villasclaras, from El Lago; and Diego del Río, from Boho Club will be taking part.

Each of the star chefs will present two of their own creations, an appetiser and a main course. For starters, there will be an offering of polvorón of salted sunflower seeds; macaron of river sobrasada with cane honey; payoyo and beetroot tartlet; carrot meringue, pickled pickles and foie; grilled cabbage with smoked cow emulsion; Iberian salami tartar brioche with oloroso cured egg yolk; and pickled aubergine with pine nut baba ganoush.

The tasting menu also includes seven main magnificent dishes: razor clams with tomato; tuna tartar, pistachios and caviar; squid, radish and seaweed juice; sea bass loin with roe and ash menhir; and shoulder of suckling goat with mint.

And to finish off, there will be lemon and basil cream, meringue and mint granita; and coffee, liquorice and honey.

There is a maximum capacity for 220 people and reservations can still be made by telephone (952 909 800) or through the official website of Cívitas Puerto Banús.