Three arrested in Marbella for stealing luxury watches using 'Ronaldiño' technique Police recovered six luxury watches, half a dozen mobile phones, two gold rings and 1,800 euros in cash

National Police officers have arrested three people for allegedly stealing luxury watches in Marbella, as well as a fourth for allegedly committing a crime of concealment. The suspects, aged between 19 and 23, allegedly carried out the robberies using the 'Ronaldiño' technique, which consists of approaching the victims and simulating a football dribble as a method of distraction.

The events that led to the arrests happened in Puerto Banús in the early hours of Saturday, 23 July. Plainclothes officers observed three individuals acting in a suspicious manner. After being searched a luxury watch was discovered. After questioning officers arrested the three men as the alleged perpetrators of a robbery with violence using the 'Ronaldiño' technique.

The men had claimed they were in Marbella on holiday. A search of the flat where they were staying revealed seven watches – six of them luxury watches – six mobile phones, two gold rings and 1,800 euros in cash.

A fourth person, the partner of one of those arrested, has also been detained on suspicion of a crime of concealment.

The investigation remains ongoing.

In view of the wave of similar robberies that are taking place in Marbella, the National Police has created a special group to stop this criminal threat that mainly targets tourists who come to the Costa del Sol to spend a few days on holiday.

The new task force is part of the Specialised and Violent Crime Unit (UDEV) of the Marbella police station.