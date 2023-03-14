Bee-jou hotel opens for insects in Marbella

Joaquina Dueñas Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The well-known Marbella Buchinger Wilhelmi Clinic, which over the years has seen a long list of celebrity clients, now has guests of equally high global standing: pollinating insects, thanks to the Arboretum association, which has created the first pollen refuge in the clinic’s grounds.

This is a joint project carried out in a 30-square-metre area where the foundation, together with the clinic, has created a space in which bees, wasps and butterflies can feed and reproduce. They have transformed the ornamental garden into a sustainable and ecological habitat where plants such as mallows, daisies, caraway and marigolds grow.

The foundation explained that "it was essential to have good orientation, lighting and protection from the wind to ensure not only food for the pollinators, but also protection for them to lay their eggs and be able to multiply".

Safe place

They went on to say, "Polen is a sanctuary for pollinators, focusing on 24 varieties of native wildflowers from, used to low rainfall conditions ". They went on to say that it provides “a place where bees, wasps, butterflies and beetles have a safe space for food and shelter".

For Victor Wilhelmi, director of the clinic, the benefits and significance of this initiative are many and explains that the clinic helps it clients, “through self-healing processes of the body and access to good and healthy nutrition, and since seeds and their care bear good fruit, we believe that bees play an important role in the process”.

He went on to say, "We wanted to help the foundation and make people aware of this and also encourage people to plant not only beautiful plants in their gardens, but also plants that are useful for the dissemination of ecological variety through bees.”

The clinic and the foundation have been collaborating for ten years and Alejandro Orioli, president of the environmental organisation, hopes that this new project "will be seen as an example for other companies and institutions" and will become an incentive for its expansion.

Healthy and resilient ecosystem

"It is possible to have a garden that is not only aesthetically pleasing, but more ecological, in which priority is given to caring for life and for all the beings that live together in order to have a healthy and resilient ecosystem".

This is the first of the spaces destined for this project and there will soon be others: "We will make other small guardian spaces", Orioli said and added that they would like to take the concept to local schools. "To do this, we not only need the support of the school's parents and teachers associations, but also of the town council, because schools need other kinds of attention and care," explained Orioli. "They are spaces where students can learn about the biological needs of these ecosystems," he said.

Orioli highlighted that "78 per cent of the world's food depends on natural insect pollination".