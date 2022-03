Licences for homes and Hard Rock Hotel They will cost a total of 31 million euros after being approved by Marbella council

Marbella council has just approved two licences for over 100 properties for nearly 31 million euros. One licence is for 96 semi-detached houses and apartments in Los Monteros, estimated to cost 25.8 million euros, and the other is for 13 houses at a cost of nearly five million euros.

The go ahead was also given for the works to convert the old Andalucía Plaza hotel and swimming pools into the Hard Rock Hotel, which will cost around 2.8 million euros.