Legendary Russian rock band stop off in Marbella during European tour Among the most popular bands in Russia, Splean will perform one of only three dates in Spain at the old bullring in Puerto Banús on Thursday 20 July

Legendary Russian rock band Splean has chosen Marbella for their only concert in Andalucía this year, which will take place in the old bullring in Puerto Banús on Thursday 20 July.

One of the most popular bands in Russia, whose songs have been used in movies and video games, the band are currently in the middle of a European tour, which will also see them perform in Alicante and Barcelona.

Splean, known for their distinctive style and meaningful lyrics, will revive the best songs from their repertoire, including those that have been absent from other concerts on the tour, but which are widely known and popular with fans in Spain.

Since the release of their first album in 1994, the band have gone on to record several CDs and a number of hit singles. The band's name was borrowed from a short poem by Russian poet Sasha Cherny, which they set to music.

As well as opening for the Rolling Stones during their Bridges to Babylon tour at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, the band have performed at some of the world’s top stadiums and venues.,

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 10pm, cost between 59 and 199 euros and are available from www.marbellaarena.com/eventosma/splean-en-concierto/