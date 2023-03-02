Latest Marbella to Mijas stretch of Malaga's coastal path ready for Easter Work on the 550-metre section has already started and should be complete within one month

Work has begun on the second phase of the Cabopino to Mijas section of Malaga's coastal path. This latest section is 550 metres long and will connect the port with Calle Playa. During her visit to the area on Wednesday, mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz said, «The objective is to advance with the complete connection of the 27 kilometres of coastline.»

She went on to say, «We will end the legislature with more than four new kilometres and just under five more are needed to complete the entire promenade, which is undoubtedly one of the great tourist attractions of the town.«

Muñoz emphasised that it has been possible to reach agreements with residential organisations so that there has been no cost for expropriations. «We wanted to reach agreements with the owners and communities of residents who give us the authorisation to be able to pass through their area while maintaining the ownership,» she explained.

Further sections

On the five remaining kilometres, the mayor pointed out that the town hall is «awaiting some authorisations from Costas [the government department responsible for the Spanish coast], environmental authorisations and others from the owners».

Muñoz added that announcements are due about sections in the Naviero and Don Carlos hotel areas and that the Los Monteros section «is nearing completion».

The decision over the Real Zaragoza section, which is home to sand dunes, is still outstanding, where there are plans to install walkways similar to those located in the Artola dunes, but the project was put on hold because the route was found to invade part of the Public Maritime Terrestrial Domain.

Work to that section could begin after summer once the route has been adapted to current regulations, and the regional government gets the greenlight to go ahead with the project, which has already been allocated a budget.