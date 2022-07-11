Marbella’s Las Chapas area to get new municipal swimming pool by end of 2023 The town hall has put the contract out to tender with a budget of 1.2 million euros and a completion period of eight months

The swimming pool will form part of a sports complex with padel tennis courts, a multi-purpose room and café / sur

Marbella town hall has put the works for the municipal swimming pool in the town’s Las Chapas area out to tender. The project has a budget of 1.2 million euros and a completion period of eight months and the deadline for bids is Wednesday 27 July. According to the planned schedule, the new facility will be finished by the end of 2023.

The swimming pool will be 25 metres long, have changing rooms, a parking area, cafeteria and other services including a multi-purpose room.

Marbella’s mayor Ángeles Muñoz said, "The swimming pool will be covered so that it can be used at any time of the year and not only during the summer and there will also be a grandstand with sufficient capacity for spectators.”

In addition to the swimming facilities, "it will have a padel tennis court and garden areas that will be integrated into the surroundings", she added.

Las Chapas has more than 12,000 inhabitants and runs along the N-340 coastal road to the east of Marbella. It is an area popular among foreign people who have second homes there.

Muñoz pointed out that the pool will built in a central area, next to the Pinolivo school and the Las Dunas de Las Chapas secondary school, with easy access. She added, “it will offer the services that the residents of this district deserve".